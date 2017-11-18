MetroPac unit to start Cavite bulk water project

SYDNEY, Australia: One of the water units of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) is set to put up a new bulk water facility in Cavite in partnership with Lucio Tan-led MacroAsia Corp.

In a news briefing here, MetroPac Water Investments Corp. President Laurence Rogero said the company teamed up with MacroAsia for the construction of the Maragondon bulk water supply project in which MetroPac effectively owns 49 percent.

“For the bulk water business … we have bulk water businesses in Iloilo, in Cagayan de Oro, in Cebu, and we are poised to start one in Cavite, in the areas outside Maynilad franchise,” Rogero said. “That one—the water rights in Cavite—is the one jointly owned between ourselves and MacroAsia,” he added.

MetroPac will cover portions of the province that are not yet serviced by its sister firm Maynilad Water Services, Inc.

However, he said that even if the project becomes fully operational, it would still be unable to fully supply the water demand in Cavite.

“Cavite’s demand is so huge that even with the water rights we have in place, that will still substantially be less than what Cavite actually needs. Based on our computation, the water rights that we banked in Cavite will still be unable to serve all the whole population of Cavite,” he added.

Aside from the Maragondon project, MetroPac Water had already put up three other bulk water projects: Metro Iloilo Bulk Water Supply Corp. which it owns 80 percent; Cagayan de Oro Bulk Water, Inc. where it has 95 percent ownership; and Laguna Aquatech Resources Corp. where it has 27 percent effective ownership.

The Iloilo project is MetroPac Water’s P2.8 billion joint venture with Metro iloilo Water District and has already commenced operations in July last year. The contract covers a period of 25 years from the initial delivery date, renewable for another 25 years.

In 2016, the Iloilo project successfully increased production capacity volume to 46 million liters per day (MLD) from pre-take over production of 32 MLD, and improved the efficiency of plant operations.

The Cagayan de Oro project is a 100 MLD project that caters to nearly 600,000 residents. The project cost was also P2.8 billion.

The Laguna bulk water project services 300,000 residents daily and is a joint venture with Equi-Parco Construction Company for the full concession of the Laguna Water District.