‘The Metropolitan Dream’—a collaboration for charity

Notable Japanese football player Hidetoshi Nakata and Italian luxury jeweller Giorgio Damiani launched an exclusive collaboration dubbed the “Metropolitan Dream by H. Nakata” for the metropolitan man, and welcomed in the Philippines with a glittering party by Rustan’s.

The complete collection consists of 21 references of necklaces, bangles and bracelets in pink gold and the black gold versions, both with diamonds. The bracelets are with a strap in woven leather, with one or two spirals around the wrist.

Worn alone or combined, for greater impact, each piece in collection is made even more exclusive by a charity project supporting the work of Take Action, the Japanese champion’s foundation.

Nakata also donates part of the proceeds from the collection to Home For All project, wherein they reconstruct the cities that have been affected by previous earthquakes, and make them live in comfort.

In Africa, the collection supports Damiani’s humanitarian mission—the Clean Water Project—which helps clean and build water wells.

Rustan’s feted Hidetoshi Nakata and CEO of the Damiani Group, Giorgio Damiani to a night of festivities with loyal patrons, special guests, and VIPs – to showcase the collection and honor their remarkable partnership.

Also gracing the event were Italian Ambassador Massimo Roscigno, who led the elite set of guests in a toast, together with Rustan’s Commercial Corporation President Donnie Tantoco, Chairman and CEO Zenaida Tantoco, and member of the Board Maritess Tantoco Enriquez.