Metro’s most expensive, cheapest cities ranked

Are you in the market to buy a house? It pays to know which Metro Manila cities have the most expensive houses, and which cities have the most number of properties under P10 million.

Advertisements

Lamudi, which kept listings of over 60,000 in 2016, recently compiled price data and ranked Metro Manila’s key cities from the most expensive to the cheapest in terms of average house prices. Lamudi included current listings at the time of writing in order to paint a better picture of how the housing market of each city stands. The ranking also lists the price of its most expensive home currently for sale. The analysis does not include Pasay, Pateros, Navotas, and Malabon, as there are very few inventories from these cities.

Makati

According to the report, Makati is Metro Manila’s undisputed king of expensive houses. Six of the Philippine capital’s most exclusive gated communities or subdivisions are located here. It is where the homes of boxing icons, business tycoons, and politicians are found. The average price for a home in Makati is P209.6 million. Of Makati’s 697 listed houses for sale, almost 90 percent have asking prices of P50 million or higher, while those inventories with asking prices of below P50 million are located in Bangkal, San Antonio, and other barangays outside the central business district. The city’s most expensive inventory during the time of the analysis is a house located in Forbes Park with an asking price of P1.346 billion.

Muntinlupa

The next most expensive houses in Metro Manila are located in Muntinlupa, where the average house price is P59.5 million. Of the 399 listed properties, the most expensive has a selling price of P750 million.Muntinlupa is well known for Ayala Alabang Village, an exclusive gated community where hundred-million-peso homes are found, but the city has lots of options for buyers. Thirty-five percent of the city’s for-sale inventories are between P10 and P50 million. There are currently 71 houses listed under P10 million, mostly in the Poblacion and Sucat areas.

Taguig

Number three on the list is Taguig, where the average house price tag is P33 million. Taguig includes townships like Bonifacio Global City and McKinley, where most of its P50 million houses are found. There are 163 listed properties in the city, 67 of which have asking prices of P50 million and above. The city’s most expensive listing is P120 million.

San Juan

Fourth on the list is one of the smallest cities in the metro. But what it lacks in area size, San Juan makes up for in terms of tony residences. This includes uberexpensive abodes in the Greenhills area. In fact, of the 200 properties listed only nine percent have price tags of P10 million or below. The average house price is P28.81 million, with the most expensive asking for a staggering P290 million.

Pasig

There are 783 Pasig properties on the Lamudilist, 32 of which are in the P100 million or more price range, mostly in the Valle Verde area. The most expensive listing carries a price tag of P220 million. More than 60 percent of properties have asking prices of P10 million or lower. The average price for a home in Pasig is P20 million.

Mandaluyong

Next on the list is Mandaluyong, where the average house price is P18.52 million. Of the 145 properties listed, three properties have asking prices of P100 million and above. The most expensive is P155 million. These are in the exclusive WackWack area. But with about 76 percent of the properties bearing price tags of P10 million or below, those in the market for a new home may still have options in this area.

Quezon City

There are a whopping 11,142 properties up for sale in Quezon City, which is par for the course for the biggest city in Metro Manila. Theaverage property on the list goes for P13.6 million. Its most expensive goes for a mind-staggering P1.189 billion. However, options for buyers are better here, with 67 percent of properties bearing price tags of P10 million and below.

Parañaque

This city is known for its numerous subdivisions and gated communities. With 1,230 properties on the list, it offers a lot of choices for those wanting to buy a house. The average price of homes comes in at P11.9 million but 42 percent have asking prices of P10 million and below. The most expensive home lists a price of P100 million.

Manila

There are only 301 listed properties in the metro’s oldest city, with over 80 percent bearing price tags of under P10 million. But it is by no means the least expensive. The average house is priced at P8.46 million. The most expensive property in the area is an ancestral home that sits on a 1,850 square meter lot and goes for P235.2 million.

Las Piñas

Like its neighborParañaque, Las Piñas has a lot of gated communities and subdivisions, most of which carry more affordable price tags. The average house price is P6.15 million. The most expensive property is priced at P79 million. Of the 1,501 on the list, 1,305 have asking prices of under P10 million.

Marikina

The center of the country’s shoe industry, this area offers a lot of affordable options for b uyers. The average house price in Marikina is P6 million. Thus it provides a lot of affordable options for the buyer. Of the 317 properties on the list, 92 percent have asking prices of less than P10 million. The most expensive home in the Marikina list has an asking price of P125 million.

Valenzuela

Valenzuela is the second most affordable housing market. Of the 52 properties listed, 95 percent have asking prices of P10 million and below. The average house price is P3.8 million (2016 data), although the most expensive property listed still has a price tag of P18.5 million

Caloocan

Caloocan is the most affordable area when it comes to housing, with the average house going for P2.9 million. In fact, of the 203 properties listed, the most expensive bears a price tag of P42 million. Over 97 percent of the homes for sale in Caloocan are listed for P10 million or lower, and over 63 percent have asking prices of less than P3 million. In fact, there are currently 21 for-sale inventories priced at less than a million. If you’re on a budget, this is the listing you need to look at.