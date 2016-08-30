Metuda to fight for vacant WBC ABCO Silver

DAVAO CITY: Unbeaten prospect Rimar “Terminator” Metuda of Sanman Boxing Stable will fight Mirzhan Zhaksylykov of Kazakhstan for the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council Silver super featherweight title on September 9 at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk.

Metuda has an unblemished record of 10 straight wins with five knockouts while Zhaksylykov (who substituted for stablemate Mark Urvanov) is has nine wins and one loss.

“There is no problem if I have new opponent,” said Metuda.

The 22-year-old southpaw from Cagayan de Oro City previously stopped Joel Hecotibo in the second round of a non-title fight held March 8 in T’boli, South Cotabato.

Metuda had also earlier won the vacant WBF Asia Pacific featherweight title via a 5th round technical knockout against Jason Tinampay last September 26 at the Gaisano Mall Atrium in General Santos City.

“I’m now ready to fight again for another title,” said Metuda, who will be flying on September 3 together with his trainer Dondon Giminia.

Zhaksylykov is a former PABA featherweight title-holder. Zhaksylykov, however, lost in his last fight against Shavkat Rakhimov by a unanimous decision last February 27 in Russia.

“I’m hoping that Metuda can bring home the belt. He is fighting in the overseas for the first time so he should bring his A game,” said Jim Claude “JC” Manangquil, chief executive officer of Sanman Promotions.

Metuda was supposed to fight already for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Intercontinental Youth featherweight title in Russia last May 6.

But his Russian opponent Mark Urvanov (6W-1L-0D-3KOs) was hospitalized because of dehydration.

PNA