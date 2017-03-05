Mexican police free 31 Cubans held captive in tourist area

MEXICO CITY: Federal police in Mexico’s Riviera Maya resort area freed 31 Cubans being held by gunmen in a house, authorities said Saturday. The Cuban migrants said masked gunmen held them in the home near the Caribbean coast demanding money the Cubans did not have. Police received multiple reports on the situation before moving in to free the 22 Cuban men and nine Cuban women, said Mexico’s National Public Safety Board. The Cubans, who did not have Mexican residency, were taken by state authorities for health checks.