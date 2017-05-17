Mexicans protest for justice after reporter murdered

MEXICO CITY: Media and rights groups protested Tuesday to demand the Mexican government catch the killers of the fifth and most high-profile journalist murdered this year in the country’s drug-trafficking ganglands. The front pages of major newspapers and journalists demonstrating in the center of the capital carried pictures of Javier Valdez, 50, who was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday in northwestern Sinaloa state. The awarding-winning Valdez was one of the most prominent reporters on Mexico’s deadly drug war. He had been a contributor to AFP for more than a decade. President Enrique Pena Nieto said he had ordered “an investigation of this outrageous crime.” He vowed to defend press freedom, “fundamental for our democracy.” Press rights group Articulo 19 said that was the first time Pena Nieto had reacted publicly to one of the recent wave of journalists’ killings —a sign of rising pressure on the president. But the killing fanned a wave of anger at the authorities, with rights groups saying corrupt officials are preventing journalists’ killers from being punished.

AFP