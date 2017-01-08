Mexico hunts for gunman who shot US consular official

GUADALAJARA: Mexican authorities are on hunt for a gunman disguised as a female nurse when he shot and wounded a US consular official here. The US consulate in Guadalajara posted a video on Facebook on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) showing the shooter, dressed in blue and wearing a wig while waiting outside a shopping center’s garage at 6:20 p.m. on Friday (Saturday in Manila). He then raised his gun and fired at the car before fleeing. The shooting left a bullet impact on the car window while the US consular official was seen opening his door. Moments before the shooting video from different cameras showed the official, dressed in shorts and sleeveless shirt, paying his parking ticket at an automated machine. The gunman was seen following him. A US government official told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity that the victim is a vice consul, adding that no motive for the shooting has been established.