Mexico quake kills 65

JUCHITÁN DE ZARAGOZA, Mexico: Rescuers pulled bodies from the rubble and grieving families carried coffins through the streets Saturday after Mexico’s biggest earthquake in a century killed 65 people, while elsewhere two died in mudslides unleashed by storm Katia. Officials raised the death toll from Thursday night’s quake as more bodies were found in the southern states of Oaxaca and Chiapas. In the town of Juchitan, Oaxaca, hundreds of families spent the night camped in the streets, too scared to go back inside for fear of aftershocks. The Mexican Seismological Service reported 721 aftershocks. On Saturday, people in Juchitan queued up for food at a shop window as families carried flowers and wreaths, and eventually coffins. Ignacio Chavez said his son died in the quake. “He didn’t have time to get out and the building completely collapsed,” Chavez said. “It was a very old building, over 200 years old, and unfortunately out of the seven people who were inside only four were able to be rescued. The other three died.