Mexico reviews cooperation with US

MEXICO CITY/PHOENIX: Mexico said on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) it is reviewing its cooperation with the United States over “blatant” tension with Donald Trump’s administration following his decision to deploy the National Guard to the border.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has ordered all federal government departments to re-evaluate bilateral cooperation, his office said—a review Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said was a direct response to recent tension.

Trump has stoked anger in Mexico by ordering thousands of National Guard troops to the border and attacking the Mexican government on Twitter over its supposed failure to stop an influx of drugs and undocumented migrants into the United States.

Videgaray said the areas under review would include the vital issues of trade and security, among them the two countries’ extensive cooperation to fight international drug trafficking.

“Given the current climate and the very public and blatant differences we currently have with the government of the United States, President Enrique Peña Nieto will be making decisions,” Videgaray told Mexican radio network Formula.

He said the president had not yet decided to suspend or reduce cooperation in any area. But he left the possibility open, with a veiled warning to Trump.

“We are entering an evaluation phase, and it must be an ongoing evaluation of the facts as they stand,” he said.

“Trump’s rhetoric and tone… do matter, they do affect the relationship, and we can’t remain immobile forever.”

The latest rise in US-Mexican tension began with days of angry tweets from Trump over a caravan of more than 1,000 Central American migrants crossing Mexico toward the United States.

A visibly offended Peña Nieto gave a national address on Thursday after Trump announced his decision to deploy the National Guard to the border, warning his American counterpart that “threatening attitudes and a lack of respect” were out of line.

Mexico also summoned US Ambassador Roberta Jacobson over Trump’s contested comment that women in the caravan were being “raped at levels that nobody has ever seen before.” She is due to meet with Mexican officials Tuesday.

Trump also threatened to axe what he called Mexico’s “cash cow,” the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), over the caravan.

AFP