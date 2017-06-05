Mexico ruling party claims win in key state, rivals cry foul

TOLUCA, Mexico: Mexico’s ruling party narrowly held onto the governorship of the country’s largest state on Sunday, according to preliminary election results, but a fiery leftist hoping to ride the race to the presidency cried foul. The election in the state of Mexico, President Enrique Peña Nieto’s home state, was closely watched as a bellwether ahead of presidential polls next year. It was a must-win race for Peña Nieto and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which had to fend off a fierce challenge from an upstart leftist party, the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), and its founder, presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The PRI’s candidate, Alfredo del Mazo, leads Lopez Obrador’s protegee, Delfina Gomez, by about two percentage points, according to a rapid count released by the electoral authority. It said Del Mazo won between 32.75 and 33.59 percent of the vote, against a score of 30.73 to 31.53 percent for Gomez. It called the difference between them “statistically significant,” with a confidence level of 95 percent, based on a sample of polling stations.

