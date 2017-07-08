MEYCAUAYAN OPENS 2 NEW NLEX EXITS

MEYCAUAYAN City, Bulacan: The two new Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) exits in Barangay Libtong and Barangay Pandayan here are now open to ease the flow of vehicles going in and out of the Meycauayan Exit in Barangay Malhacan. Motorists can access the new Libtong Exit coming from Balintawak in Quezon City, while those from Tabang or the Northern part of NLEX, can enter through Pandayan Exit. Rodrigo Franco, president of NLEX Corp., said an estimated P31.5 million was spent for the opening of two new exits to cope with an increasing volume of vehicles from Camalig-Iba-Malhacan road going through Meycauayan before crossing Mac Arthur Highway.

JERICA SANTOS