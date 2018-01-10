Meycauayan’s no. 3 most wanted nabbed

Thursday, January 11, 2018
    JOINT operatives of Bulacan Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Meycauayan Police arrested the No.3 Most Wanted Person of Meycauayan in an operation in Barangay Poblacion on Tuesday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police provincial director, said Felix Anthony Solomon, 30, of Barangay Banga, Meycauayan City was arrested in his house for a rape case filed against him. The court recommended no bail for his temporary liberty.

