MF 7618 shows what oil-immersed brakes, 16-speed are all about

Farm tractors were once looked upon as beast of burdens that had very basic technologies, perhaps also to make them easier to maintain.

But with the world racing to feed a growing population, farm tractor design has reached levels of sophistication, with the top-of-the-line heavy-duty models boasting of technologies that are not yet found in trucks, buses, pick-ups, and SUVs.

From the Massey-Ferguson (MF) line-up of farm tractors, the 7618 boasts of two technologies that may find their way to everyday vehicles that need to perform heavy-duty work like trucks and buses, and pick-ups and SUVs that have to traverse really treacherous terrain.

Two technologies stand out from the 7618 Series: oil-immersed brakes; and four-speed transmission with four ranges.

Oil-immersed brakes

Like their counterparts in the construction equipment category like bulldozers, a number of heavy-duty farm tractors now have oil-immersed brakes to keep their brakes system from accumulating too much heat, causing brake fade that reduces efficiency. Brake fade can result in delayed deceleration of a vehicle, possibly causing an accident.

Research by Fast Times showed the discs of the system are encased for it to be continually immersed in oil when the brakes are not applied. When the brakes are applied, the oil in the system is removed and then recirculated once the brakes are released.

The other advantage of oil-immersed brakes is they keep the discs free from the elements like dirt and soot, and since the disc’s heat is controlled, the overall life of the brake system is extended.

Multi-range gearbox

The conventional road vehicle usually has several gears with only one range, and there is only one speed for reverse. And the early versions of farm tractors also had such a gearbox.

But with large-scale farming requiring tractors to tow very large equipment like boom sprayers, the conventional gearbox design had to give way to a much better system that provided more than 10 speeds for forward and also reverse.

From the MF stable, the 7618 is among the very first farm tractors to have a multi-speed gearbox. Essentially, the 7618’s Dyna-4 transmission has four speeds and four ranges, and there is no need for a clutch pedal to change gears. With four speeds and ranges, the 7618 has 16 gear settings for forward, and 16 for reverse.

Because it has a big number of forward and reverse gear settings, the 7618’s engine does not need to work at over 2,100 rpm most of the time under various working conditions in the field. The 7618 boasts of a six-cylinder engine with four valves per cylinder and common rail technology producing a whopping 840 Nm, which is available at a very low 2,100 rpm.

The 7618 is among the Massey-Ferguson tractors distributed by All Certified Equipment Trading Corp. in the Philippines, and are currently used by Dole Philippines Inc. in its plantation operation in Tupi, South Cotabato that covers at least 18,000 hectares.

Although car makers have not yet experimented with oil-immersed brakes and gearboxes with various ranges, there may come a time that a few of them might try those two technologies as they challenge present performance parameters on and off the road.