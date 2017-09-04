MG3 offers Filipino motorists premium finishes at mid-ranged prices

MG is all about making new cars accessible to a wide range of customers and the company prides itself on delivering premium finishes at mid-ranged prices. For the Philippines, those seeking something out of the mainstream can just purchase the MG3 super mini.

The MG3 super mini highlights the commitment of the car company in offering a premium car at a highly affordable price. It is motivated by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that has variable valve timing, and produces 106 hp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 4,750 rpm.

The new MG3 super-mini is all also about fun, and has sporty seats, fantastic technology and a spacious cabin. The MG3 also boasts of fantastic choices with technology including Bluetooth connectivity with audio streaming, DAB audio, USB/AUX input and electronic air conditioning. Its LED running lights and wraparound windscreen give the MG3 a striking appearance. MG inserts on the headlamps and a sport bumper gives it an unmistakably iconic British sporting look. Whether you’re running around town, on a long motorway, or swinging round those sweeping country lanes, the MG3 will leave you with a smile on your face and money in your pocket.

About MG

In 1924, passionate automobile industrialist William Morris and talented designer Cecil Kimber, worked together and designed the race car of their dreams. They created the MG brand, which became a classic icon of British automotive history. MG went on to win numerous competitions, which also led to the breaking of world speed records. From then it has evolved and transformed, and its car models have become more attuned to the needs of the modern generation with exquisite taste for design and comfort. The preliminary design is made in Birmingham, United Kingdom and final assembly in Shanghai, using the most advanced equipment and robotic facilities of SAIC. MG cars have been introduced worldwide from Asia, Middle East, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

All MG cars are available at the showroom located at Unit 3, G/F Midway Court bldg., 241 EDSA Greenhills, Mandaluyong City. Contact MG Philippines at 725-67-88 or 0925-8MG-CARS (64-2277) for more information.