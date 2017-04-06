MIAA boosts airport security

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will step up security measures and set up help desks for passengers as the country prepares to observe Holy Week.

Starting on Monday, help desks will be put up in all domestic and international terminals, MIAA general manager Eddie Monreal said on Thursday to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers.

“We will be setting up help desks to assist passengers particularly those people with disability and elders,” Monreal said in a news briefing.

He said the MIAA has coordinated with airlines regarding the efficient processing of passengers especially at the check-in counters.

MIAA has cancelled all leaves of its personnel during the Holy Week to ensure that there will be no shortage of manpower during the busy week.

Monreal said preparations are in place for a hassle-free travel as the agency expects an influx of passengers who will be going to their provinces for the four-day Holy Week break.

Airport security officials have stepped up their intelligence gathering and sharing of information with other national agencies monitoring attempts to disrupt the smooth flow of operations. Monreal said police visibility will be ramped up access control procedures will be strictly implemented.

Several MIAA workers will also be deployed at arrival and departure areas to help manage queuing in immigration areas.

Monreal advised passenger to be at the airport three hours before their departure time.

However, Philippine Airlines urged passengers going out of the country to show up four or five hours before their departure time because of the long queues in immigration counters.

“This is being carried out as a “safety net” to ensure that passengers have enough lead time to make it to their flights. The usual procedure of check-in, immigration processing and final security checks is carried out in advance as a measure to protect passengers, as a way of ensuring they are not late for their flights or miss their flights,” PAL said in its advisory. BENJIE L. VERGARA