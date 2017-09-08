MIAA to collect P3.6M from colorum vehicles

A total of P3.6-million additional revenue will be collected from 30 colorum vehicles apprehended in a month-long operation at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) since August 8. Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal said with the memorandum of agreement they signed with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) they were able to identify and apprehend colorum vehicles plying at the premier gateway. Each colorum vehicle will be fined P120,000. Monreal also appealed to passengers not to deal with solicitors and keep away from unmarked vehicles to avoid being victimized by unscrupulous drivers at the NAIA. He said apart from colorum vehicles, the MIAA and LTFRB personnel also apprehended 420 other traffic violators for various offenses from August 9 to September 5.