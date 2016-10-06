MIAA ENFORCES strict ‘no pocket’ policy

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal encouraged aircraft cleaners to turn over things, whether valuable or not, they find inside the plane. He also reiterated the “no pocket policy” to personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals’ baggage breakdown and build-up areas to stop or minimize pilferage. Monreal is appealing to client airlines to consider imposing a policy on aircraft cleaners to strictly ban them from wearing jewelry when boarding a plane as parallel effort from their end. The “no pocket policy” was first implemented in November 2008 to deter thefts allegedly perpetrated by airport workers in charge of handling baggage. Recently, MIAA assistant general manager for security, Col. Allen Capuyan, said 20 workers from the airline service providers were caught violating the policy, while some ramp staff were found to have manually stitched uniform pockets.

BENJIE L. VERGARA