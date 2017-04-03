MIAS kicks off with a flair

The 2017 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) kicked off as usual with a lot of flair on Thursday with a display of vehicles that delighted car enthusiasts. So Fast Times put together photos of what can be among the best displayed at the MIAS, including trucks and commercial vehicles from various brands. The MIAS lasted until Monday.
The awesome Audi R8 V10, Ingolstadt’s 610-horsepower, 205 mph monster, was the guest of honor at Petron’s display.
The recently-introduced Isuzu D-Max X series greeted visitors to the Manila International Auto Show.
Among the always-sophisticated creations on display from Mercedes-Benz was this eye-catching A Class Sport.
While Tata Motors
has been a presence in the Philippines’ commercial truck market for the past few years, cars from the Indian giant are something new. The Manza sedan, ubiquitous in India, is joined here by its little sister, the Indigo, and is priced between P630,000 and P738,000.
Although motorcycles were a definite minority at MIAS 2017, two-wheel aficionados were not completely overlooked, and rewarded for their patience with the four-wheel crowd with the chance to feast their eyes on this stunning Indian Chief Vintage.
Volvo, celebrating 90 years this year, brought its stylish and capable 90 Series cars to MIAS 2017, the S90 sedan (left), and the XC90 crossover (right).
One of the most remarkable and versatile vehicles ever conceived, the Mercedes Unimog is not a common sight in the Philippines, but this one in cheery green trim found its way to Pasay to greet visitors to the commercial truck and equipment display.
The Philippines’ commercial truck market is growing by leaps and bounds, with Malaysia-based Foton’s GTL being just one of several new model offers among heavy trucks this year.
The Hyundai H350 medium van was just one Hyundai’s new models introduced at MIAS 2017, and offers a comfortable new option for commuter transportation.
Eye candy: This McLaren 675 is one of those rare cars that looks like it’s flying even when standing still. With the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 (640 horsepower) running, the swift coupe can top 330 kph.
Jeep reports that sales of its iconic Wrangler in the Philippines are steadily increasing, not surprising for one of America’s most-popular, go-anywhere vehicles.
Volkswagen’s popular Golf GTI sports an all-new look for 2017, and is as appealing on the road as it is to look at.
Every inch a classic, this gorgeous Ford Mustang was a popular entrant in the vintage car competition.