Monday, April 3, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
  • hk header
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»MIAS kicks off with a flair

    MIAS kicks off with a flair

    0
    By on Fast Times

    The 2017 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) kicked off as usual with a lot of flair on Thursday with a display of vehicles that delighted car enthusiasts. So Fast Times put together photos of what can be among the best displayed at the MIAS, including trucks and commercial vehicles from various brands. The MIAS lasted until Monday.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply