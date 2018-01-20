Miascor deal to be terminated after luggage theft

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the contract of Miascor Aviation Services following the luggage theft incident at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

Duterte issued the directive during his meting with Clark International Airport Corp. Acting President Alexander Cauguiran, airport and transport officials, and victim Jovinal dela Cruz in Malacañang on Thursday.

In his remarks during the meeting, Duterte said he wanted to provide swift justice by terminating the contract of Miascor, which is under contract with airlines to handle the baggages of passengers.

“I would demand that there will be justice instantly. Kung sino ‘yung provider, service provider diyan (Whoever the provider, the service provider there), you terminate the contract and look for another one,” Duterte said.

“And so for the other airports in the country, I do not want it repeated ever again. Bahala na ‘yung sabihin na nag-import kayo ng tractor diyan o… I could even just look the other way around,” he added.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said the contract with service Miascor would no longer be renewed, following its expiration.

“Please vacate and return all premises occupied by Miascor inside the airport complex and its terminals within 60 days from date,” Monreal wrote in a letter addressed to Miascor President Fidel Herman Reyes.

The agreement between Miascor and MIAA ran from July 8, 2014 to March 31, 2017.

‘Solemn promise’

Duterte stressed that the looting incident was an insult to his “passionate and solemn” promise to stop irregularities hounding the country’s airports.

“It’s very unsettling for me after making that passionate and solemn promise that everything in the airport…we’re trying to protect [every one], especially those little guys,” he said.

The President then threatened to fire airport officials if the incident happens again.

“I’m just trying to be true to my promise. The next time it happens, I will fire you. If it happens again, if you steal or whatever, I will fire you,” Duterte said.

“To Miascor, I don’t know who’s that, whoever it is. Tell them, better go fight it. Do not make a, create a ruckus there,” he added.

Duterte’s directive came after de la Cruz, in a post on his Facebook account, expressed dismay after discovering that his luggage and balikbayan box were stolen inside the Miascor premises at the Clark airport’s terminal.

De la Cruz’s has earned sympathy from netizens, who called the attention of the Clark International Airport Corp.

Six Miascor employees were ordered suspended and are facing criminal charges of theft after they were implicated in the incident.

The President also ordered airport officials to make a public apology to the complainant. He apologized to the victim.

“I would also demand that the airport authorities should call the complainant and make amends, maybe in public, to apologize for the sloppy job that we are doing,” he said.

“So I deeply apologize. We will pay whatever your losses,” the President added.

During the meeting, Cauguiran told Duterte that charges had been filed against the suspects in the luggage theft incident.

Cauguiran earlier said Miascor has compensated de la Cruz for the lost items in his luggage amounting to P84,000.

with REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO