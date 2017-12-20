MICC to detail recommendation to lift open-pit mining ban

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) is looking to change President Rodrigo Duterte’s stance against open-pit mining.

Finance department officials who participated in MICC deliberations regarding the issue said the interagency panel would be issuing a resolution detailing its proposal to lift an existing ban on the surface mining practice.

“What the MICC decided is to provide the President the information provided by the TWG (technical working group) so it will be in the form of memorandum, to inform him [of]a basis for future policy decisions,” Finance Assistant Secretary Maria Teresa Habitan told reporters.

The MICC recommended the lifting of the open-pit mining ban in October but Duterte subsequently declared that he would reject the proposal.

Duterte said he would rather forego P70 billion in expected revenues than risk further damage to the environment.

“The President has made a policy decision and we respect that, but since the report the findings of the TWG has not found its way to Malacanang yet, so the decision was nevertheless submit it to the President for whatever purpose it may serve,” Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin said.

“The conclusion we had there, [was that open pit mining]as a mining method it can be safely done but the recommendation was of course we have to tighten enforcement,” he added.

Agabin said the resolution would be released in January.

Then-Environment Secretary Gina Lopez imposed the open-pit mining ban in April, shortly before Congress rejected her appointment following strenuous objections by the mining industry.

Duterte said in September 2017 that he supported Lopez’s move, adding that he asked her successor, Roy Cimatu, “to look into the eventual closure” of open pit mining operations in the country.