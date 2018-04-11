MICC eyeing wider mining sector review

The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) wants to audit 70 large-scale mines once it completes a review of closure and suspension orders issued against 26 mining operations.

“We’re starting with the 26 … [and]we hope to do the review of the other mines also, MICC member and Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin told reporters on Tuesday.

[We will probably review] not more than 70, operating, and large-scale [mining operations],” he added

The expanded review could start later this year subject to funding availability, Agabin said, noting that it would cost about P1 million per mine.

“We’ll have to ask the experts that we got if they’re still open to do it. But for me, ideally we want to retain them and maybe add a few more.”

The MICC last month kicked off a “fact-finding and science-based” review of the 26 mining operations ordered suspended or closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over a year ago.

The two-phase review will first cover legal, technical and environmental concerns plus social and economic aspects.

The second phase will include a social cost benefit analysis, an evaluation of ecosystem changes and a more detailed look into the equity aspects of the mine’s operations.

Each phase is expected to be completed within three months.

The National Economic and Development Authority has said that the review should come up with recommendations on how to maximize mining’s benefits and avoid damages; a list of violations committed by mining companies that the DENR would have trouble addressing by itself; and appropriate penalties for those violations or damages.