Michael Bibat feels lucky being a golfer

Michael Bibat is thankful to earn a living out of something he loves doing – playing golf.

“I enjoy doing it,” says Bibat, 33, a father of two. “I consider myself to be extremely lucky to have a career in golf and not settle for some jobs that I don’t want. Golf is my passion and at the same time my job.”

He remembers with fondness his introduction to the sport at the tender age of 10.

“It was my father and my grandfather, who was a retired Air Force colonel who taught me how to play golf.”

But Bibat, who turned professional in 2008, admitted that his life as a golfer is not always smooth sailing.

“Once you decided to become a pro golfer, you must accept the fact that things will not always go your way. You cannot quit,” he said.

Bibat, who loves to go out with his family and play basketball during his spare time, makes sure he spends eight to nine hours at the golf course everyday to keep his skills razor sharp. He named the Manila Southwoods as his home course.

Bibat considers his triumph in the ICTSI tilt at Rancho Palos Verdes, Davao in 2013 as his most memorable. “But the truth is at that time, I didn’t need to prove anything to myself anymore, and that victory only came as a bonus. I was already confident of my game then particularly my mental approach to the sport.”

After playing in the Asian Tour, he now sets his eyes on the Japan Tour.

“That’s the goal but I don’t want to be distracted by it. I want to treat it one game at a time. Whatever competition I’m playing now, I will display my best game.”

Bibat said he derives inspiration from the life of star golfer Ben Hogan.

“Ben Hogan’s career didn’t start right immediately. He had his struggles and was even sidelined by a car crash injury for a while. It’s not until he’s 33, the same age as mine, that he began posting wins,” he concluded.

* * *

WHAT’S IN THE BAG

Michael Bibat

Driver: Callaway XR

Fairway woods: Callaway X-Hot

Irons: Ping i20

Wedges: Cleveland 588

Putter: Odyssey

Ball: Srixon