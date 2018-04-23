Michael Bloomberg pledges $4.5M to Paris climate deal

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Former New York City mayor and billionaire philanthropist Michael Bloomberg on Sunday (Monday in Manila) promised $4.5 million to fulfill the United States’s commitment to the Paris climate agreement. “America made a commitment and as an American if the government’s not going to do it we all have responsibility,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation. Last June, US President Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw from the pact, championed by his predecessor Barack Obama. The president, whose Republican party has strong ties to the fossil fuel industry, said that the agreement was unfair to the world’s largest economy. “I’m able to do it. So, yes, I’m going to send them a check for the monies that America had promised to the organization as though they got it from the federal government,” Bloomberg said. Days after the announcement the US was quitting the agreement, Bloomberg led nearly 1,000 business and government officials in declaring they would honor the accord. The landmark treaty was agreed by 197 nations in 2015 after intense negotiations in Paris, where all countries made voluntary carbon-cutting pledges running to 2030.

AFP