Michael V is loyal as ever

Michael V just renewed his contract with GMA Network on April 4. The multi-talented and award-winning actor, comedian and TV host is loyal as ever and remains a Kapuso.

Bitoy hosts the longest-running comedy gag show “Bubble Gang” and award-winning family sitcom “Pepito Manaloto.” He is also the host of the celebrity competition “Lip Sync Battle Philippines,” along with Iya Villania.

The comedy genius, who has stayed with the network for two decades now revealed why he is happy to renew his contract after all this time.

“I have been with the Kapuso network for 23 years. It’s hard to make people happy if you are not happy where you are, so I can say that I’m very happy to be with GMA because I am able to do what I want to do here. They support my ideas and my desire to bring happiness audiences the way I want to,” said Bitoy.

He said he owes his success to his fans who have continuously supported his shows—Bubble Gang which is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year, Pepito Manaloto is now on its ninth year, and Lip Sync Battle Philippines just started its third season.

“We can’t afford to let down our supporters. They’re the ones who put us in this position and are the reason why our shows have remained top-raters. Giving them my best is my way of giving back their wholehearted support all these years.”