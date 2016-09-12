Micro homes to help ease housing shortage

The construction of micro-sized houses is being touted as an effective solution to minimize the global housing shortage, according to property listing site Lamudi Global.

“We see micro homes playing an intrinsic part in minimizing the global housing shortage in the coming years,”

Lamudi Global co-founder and managing director Kian Moini said in a statement over the weekend

Lamudi cited a study by US-based Composite Housing Building Systems inc., which noted that more than 1.6 billion people live in substandard housing with 100 million people living without a home.

“It is estimated that up to 50 percent of the urban housing stock in South Asia and 25 percent in Latin America is of poor quality,” Lamudi said.

In the Philippines alone, it is estimated that the housing backlog from 2011 to 2016 will reach 5.7 million, according to data from the Housing and Urban Development Coordination Council (HUDCC).

Similarly, based on a study by the United Nations, it is estimated that an additional 3 billion people or 40 percent of the world’s population will need access to housing by 2030.

Lamudi noted that in order to address the growing housing problem, architects are designing micro houses, which aim to make the most out of limited space.

“There is currently no definition for a microhouse; it can be a tiny home on wheels that looks like a garden shed or a slightly larger brick-and-mortar house with flexible interior layouts, what is common among the designs is a priority on making the most out of what limited space is available,” Lamudi said.

One international architect that has been making use of the micro housing trend include Renzo Piano, who designed London’s Shard, with his Diogene Micro Home which measures just 7.5 square meter (81 sq ft) but still has all the basics that a home needs.

“Inside there is a folding desk, composting onboard toilet, solar panels, and rainwater collection devices, so it makes the most of renewable energy sources also,” Lamudi said.

Lamudi noted that as soon as developers figure out how to construct and market these micro homes, it would increase their housing production, which could help lessen the growing housing shortage.

“Once the design concepts can be rolled out for the mass market, developers can construct thousands of these homes with just a small amount of land,” Moini concluded.