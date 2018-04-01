Micro-moments dictating biggest trends in online marketing

In order to understand how potent digital marketing is, we need to zero in on one of the biggest driving forces behind it: micro-moments.

Google defines a micro-moment as “an intent-rich moment when a person turns to a device to act on a need—to know, go, do or buy.”

You’ll be surprised over knowing how many times you’ve engaged yourselves in these “micro-moments.” We all do it all the time; we’re just not aware that we are doing it. Micro-moments are concretized by the following “game-changing moments” said Google:

When someone is exploring or researching but is not necessarily in purchase mode.

When someone is looking for a local business or is considering buying a product at a nearby store.

When someone wants help completing a task or trying something new.

When someone is ready to make a purchase and may need help deciding what to buy or how to buy it.

“In these moments,” Google explained, “consumers want what they want, when they want it—and they’re drawn to brands that deliver on their needs.”

Brands that drive customers toward this behavior are going to have the biggest success, according to recent business marketing trend stories. Why? Because it’s personal and the customer does it in his/her own time and space.

We are all familiar with actual store hassle when you just want to look around and a sales assistant constantly follows you or is overeager asking what you need that just tends to cross space too much. Guess what? Online shopping doesn’t have this. You can drool all you want over a designer bag or gadget without talking to anyone.

This way, the consumer gets enough time familiarizing himself with a target item. Sometimes the desire fades, other times it persists. While you cannot escape impulse buying, at least no one is pressuring you to make the purchase.

This is just one practical illustration of micro-moment marketing. But whatever activity it is that you engage with when you’re online, it’s really personal and makes you think you have control over your device and what’s on screen.

If your brand can only capitalize on its mobile-intensive market, sale is inevitable.

It’s personal

You are your mobile phone. The apps you have, the videos you choose to open on YouTube, the games you play to kill time are all part of your person. Social media is a different animal. The person reflected there is the kind of person you want others to see. There is a gap there. Social media posts don’t necessarily mirror the user but more of an online CV.

But what you type on that “search” space is where the magic truly happens.

In a January article by Google’s VP for Marketing, Lisa Gevelber titled “It’s all about me—how people are taking search personally,” she said, “The sort of advice people once sought from friends, they now expect to get from their phones. Marketers who understand emerging search trends have the advantage.”

There’s also the “near me searches.” “Best Japanese restaurants near me,” or “nail spa near me” or “money changer near [specific area].” The article highlights these business opportunities: “Just as ‘near me’ is a contextual signal that people want to find something based on their location, these searches for ‘me’ and ‘I’ are signals that people expect personally relevant content. Marketers who understand search intent and look for patterns in how people qualify their needs have a big opportunity.”

The mobile-intensive population has become more specific with what they’re after. The “search,” said Gevelber, is now a personal advisor. “The fact is people expect information and advice relevant to their needs; by being more specific in their how they search, they can quickly get to the information they’re looking for.”

We all do this. We don’t just search for “best headphones” anymore. We’d rather go for “best headphones for watching movies” or it’s not just “haircut trends” anymore but “best haircut for [specific face shape].”

This personal behavior allows micro-moments its spotlight. Unlock the moments that echo your brand—whether big or small, upstart or seasoned corporation—and thrive better.

The author is a former broadsheet entertainment and lifestyle reporter and section editor for an entertainment magazine before crossing over to corporate and marketing PR.