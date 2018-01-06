Microinsurance sector sustains growth

The Philippine microinsurance industry continued to grow and improve its outreach from January to September 2017, the Insurance Commission (IC) reported on Friday.

In a statement, IC said the industry, as measured by the premiums and contributions it generated, grew by 30.06 percent to P5.17 billion in the first nine months of last year from P3.97 billion in the same period in 2016.

Mutual-benefit associations (MBAs) took up more than half of the market share after posting P2.92 billion in premium contributions, a 32.7-percent increase from the P2.20 billion recorded as of end-September 2016.

“The life and non-life insurance sectors likewise registered an increase in terms of premiums generated from the sale of microinsurance products,” Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa said.

The life insurance sector generated premiums worth P1.73 billion—up by 27.2 percent—compared to P1.36 billion in the same period in 2016.

Premiums from the non-life sector jumped by 26.8 percent to P0.52 billion as of end-September from P0.41 billion in 2016.

“[The] outreach of microinsurance, as measured by the number of individuals covered, continued to expand by 21.66 percent,” Funa said.

As of end-September, the number of people covered by some microinsurance product increased by 21.6 percent to 32.03 million from 26.33 million in 2016.

“Again, the MBA sector recorded the highest number of [people]covered, with 17.85 million individuals and dependents, or 55.72 percent of the 32.03 million,” Funa said.

The non-life insurance sector, on the other hand, recorded a 66.5-percent increase in the number of those covered, from 3.11 million as of end-September 2016 to 5.18 million last year.

The number of people covered by the life insurance sector rose by 18.7 percent from 7.58 million as of the third quarter of 2016 to 9 million in the same period in 2017.

As of the third quarter, 41 entities—21 MBAs, 11 life insurance companies and 9 non-life insurance firms—were offering microinsurance products.