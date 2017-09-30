Microsoft 365 targets first-line workers

TECHNOLOGY firm Microsoft has launched its expanded Microsoft 365 solutions in the Philippines, aimed at first-line workers, or employees who serve as the first point of contact between a company and its customers.

Cian O’Neill, Microsoft Philippines chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, said engaging frontline workers in digital evolution can boost the growth of businesses.

“We believe that every worker—from the factory floor to the front desk, to the executive boardroom—can contribute to an organization’s collective endeavors,” he said at a media launch in Makati City on Friday.

“It is our view that involving first-line workers in digital transformation will drive unprecedented opportunity—for workers, the organizations that they work for, and the industries and societies at large,” he added.

The company said the expanded Microsoft 365, including the Microsoft 365 F1, would provide purpose-built capabilities that could help foster first-line culture and community, train and improve the skills of employees, digitize business process, and deliver real-time expertise, and minimize risk and cost.

“The Microsoft 365 brings together Office 365, Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security to empower more than two billion first-line workers, who serve as the first point of contact between a company and its customers,” it said.

Microsoft said the new offering uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver more search results, adding it is also equipped with anti-phishing capabilities, cloud and on premises identity threat detection capabilities.

“People are the heart of digital transformation. Their expectations, knowledge and skills, as well as the tools they use for work, are determining factors in the level of transformation that any organization can achieve,” O’Neill said.