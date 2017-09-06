Microsoft backs DepEd’s digital transformation

TECHNOLOGY firm Microsoft said Tuesday it was strengthening the local education sector’s digital evolution with the right technologies to empower every student.

“We at Microsoft create technology that recognizes the diversity in learning and we have created tools that empower all students,” Bertrand Launay, managing director at Microsoft Philippines, said at a media briefing in Makati City.

The tech firm urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to harness the power of technology in order to engage all students, including those with special needs. DepEd currently has more than 25 million K-12 learners.

According to its latest study entitled “Microsoft Asia Digital Transformation Study,” 87 percent of business leaders in the region believe that education institutions need “to transform into a digital business to enable future growth.”

Launay said the company’s digital transformation programs in the Philippines would include engaging students through the DepEd Computerization Program, which aims to “raise the Information Communication Technology literacy of learners, teachers, and school heads” and empower educators through Microsoft’s development training programs.

At the press conference, Microsoft Philippines presented a video of its commitment to inclusive learning, showcasing students from the Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration and Empowerment of the Visually Impaired (ATRIEV) gaining important computer science skills that would help increase their employability opportunities.

ATRIEV is a non-governmental organization that has partnered with Microsoft since 2008 and helps the blind and low vision to become employable.

Microsoft has created accessibility tools and assistive technology tools such as Audio Narrator and OneNote, a device designed for persons with dyslexia.

The company stressed these technologies would transform classrooms to be 100-percent inclusive.

“This video launched today is but one example of the many Microsoft learning tools created for learners with special needs. As evident in our programs and accessibility features that are present in all our software solutions, we remain steadfast in being the technology behind quality and inclusive education for all,” Launay said.