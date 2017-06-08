Microsoft PH to beef up support for govt cybersecurity team

MICROSOFT Philippines Inc. said Wednesday it plans to strengthen its support for the government’s cybersecurity organization to help it track down possible threats to privacy through its Microsoft Cybercrime Center.

This plan will soon be carried out once the agreement is signed by both parties, Jomari Mercado, national technology officer of Microsoft Philippines Inc., said.

He added that the service will be free of charge so that the two parties can share information right away.

The company opened Microsoft Cybercrime Center in Redmond, Washington in the US in 2013 to advance the fight against crimes on the internet.

The multinational technology firm also lauded the government’s Data Privacy Act (DPA) of 2012, saying it “represents an important step forward for individual privacy rights” and that it “gives Filipino residents more control over their personal data.”

DPA imposes new rules on companies, government agencies, non-profits, and other organizations that process personal data. It also seeks to ensure personal data is protected no matter where it is sent, processed, or stored.

For this, Microsoft organized a forum dubbed as “Cybersecurity Talks,” gathering more than 50 individuals in Makati who are security decision makers, data protection officers, and those in charge of their company’s cybersecuriry decisions.

Microsoft’s presentation was intended to help companies focus on their businesses while efficiently preparing for the DPA.

“Our goal is to streamline your compliance with the DPA through smart technology, innovation, and collaboration,” the technology company said.