Microsoft rolls out Kaizala chat app in PH

TECHNOLOGY firm Microsoft has launched its mobile messaging application Kaizala, which is designed to provide secure group communications particularly within large businesses and organizations, in the Philippines.

In a media launch late Tuesday, Rajiv Kumar, corporate vice president at Microsoft Office India, said they decided to enter the local market to take advantage of the country’s large population of mobile users.

He said Microsoft’s mobile app would provide a more secure system to protect data from glitches in cyberspace.

Bertrand Launay, Microsoft Philippines managing director, noted that communications with people outside a company’s email address list such as partners, distributors and stakeholders can be slow and unsecured. With Kaizala, “we believe it will be easier for organizations to communicate with all their stakeholders, wherever they are in the Philippines,” he said.

Microsoft said Kaizala is equipped with security measures to combat cyber threats.

“Azure Active Directory services authentication ensures secure access to the Kaizala management portal, where IT (information technology) administrators can control membership of all groups, remove users in one instance, and control user access to sensitive data,” it said.

According to Microsoft, Kaizala enables managers to reach very large numbers of users within and outside their organization, using a simple and intuitive chat interface, broadcast information and collect data from the field through surveys and see real-time analytics as results come in.

Microsoft said the Kaizala app is now available in the Philippines and India.