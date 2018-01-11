A middle ground for revising the Constitution

THE Constitution, just like any other fundamental law of any land, specifies the mechanisms that govern how it can be amended or revised. Under the 1987 Constitution, there are only three mechanisms.

First is through an elected constitutional convention, or Con-Con, where delegates are chosen in an election specially called for such purpose. This is costlier since it will entail the formation of a body that will require its own budget, personnel and logistics, and even infrastructural requirements. Thus, it will need congressional approval not only because it will require appropriations, but also because the creation of such a body specifically necessitates prior approval by Congress to be legitimate. Con-Con is most appropriate if the intent is to revise the Constitution, which entails its total overhaul and not just if the intent is to pass a few amendments.

Second is through what is called a constituent assembly, or Con-Ass, where Congress will constitute itself into the body that will amend or revise the Constitution. The Con-Ass is appropriate for both amendments and revisions. It doesn’t require the same level of cost as a Con-Con since the members of Congress are already elected. It may require, however, the passing of a special budget to cover the additional cost Congress will incur in performing this function which is over and above its normal legislative functions.

Con-Ass may however encounter several constitutional hurdles that may require the intervention of the Supreme Court. The question of whether the voting in plenary will be jointly done with the two chambers acting as one body, or with the Senate and the House of Representatives voting separately, needs to be clarified. If done separately, then an issue will arise how to reconcile differences if there are divergent results between the two houses. A procedural issue that may appear petty but needs to be clarified is whether the issue of mechanics of voting applies both to procedural as well as substantive issues and motions anent to the process of amending or revising the Constitution. These are all procedural challenges that will confound Congress, and even perhaps the Court, considering that there is no precedent in our political history of a Con-Ass being convened to amend or revise the Constitution.

A more important issue, however, relative to Con-Ass, is the ethical issue where members of Congress would be deciding on amending or revising the Constitution that will have implications on their own political fortunes. This will certainly raise the issue of conflict of interest, and of the possibility that members of Congress will amend or revise the fundamental law with their own political and pecuniary interests in mind. A non-partisan Con-Con would have minimized such possibility, even if by practice, and according to experience, elected delegates of the convention are also more likely scions of political families. A measure to minimize this is to legislate that delegates should not have been elected to public office for a certain number of years, and would be barred from running or holding public office for a certain number of election cycles. But then again, this would require approval by Congress.

Finally, the third route for changing the Constitution is through people’s initiative. However, the mechanism for this is still untested, and there is consensus that this only applies to minor amendments that will not substantially change the structure of the Constitution. At present, there is no enabling law that stipulates the mechanism of using the popular initiative route in amending the Constitution.

Regardless of which mechanism is used, eventually it will be the sovereign Filipino people that will finally approve the amendments or revision of the Constitution through a plebiscite.

A fourth mechanism, albeit no longer available under the 1987 Constitution, is for the President to appoint a constitutional commission, or Con-Com to draft changes or revisions of the fundamental law. This was the route taken by President Corazon Aquino, who was acting under the revolutionary powers she acquired when she appointed the members of the body that drafted the current charter.

This mechanism is no longer a legal option since the President was not given any power to exercise in the process of amending the Constitution. In all routes, it is Congress that has a major role, with itself being the epicenter of the process in a Con-Ass. The Supreme Court will only come in when there are constitutional issues that need to be settled with regard to the exercise of amending or revising the Charter.

This is why some advocates have preferred that the President declare a revolutionary government to enable him to be in charge of the process, through his appointed body.

There is however a middle ground here, one that becomes more tenable, and in fact more appropriate, considering that the preferred route now expressed by congressional leaders is to convert Congress into a Con-Ass.

The President has enough residual powers to create his own committees, as long as the budget will be sourced from his own discretionary funds. He can form a constitutional committee composed of people more adept in constitutional design, from lawyers to political scientists and scholars, to conduct a study and formulate a draft that can then be sent to Congress for its consideration when it convenes as a Con-Ass.

This will certainly save Congress a lot of time, and would ensure that the draft of the Charter will be well-studied and technically sound. Though still subjected to the scrutiny of politicians in Congress with their political interests in mind, having a draft prepared by a technical and independent committee, and not by partisan groups such as a political party, will at least ensure the public that we will start with a draft relatively free from partisan political interests.

In fact, the President has announced that he will form such a committee. It is just a matter of appointing its members and giving it a timetable to complete its work.