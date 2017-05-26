Time flies and the Midori Clark Hotel and Casino recently marked, not just one but two milestones – its first anniversary and a grand opening. From a soft launch in July 2016 with just only over 50 rooms, three food outlets and the Festa Hall ballroom, there are now 111 well appointed guestrooms, five restaurants, a swimming pool, spa, fitness center, KTV clubs, full RFID system casino and mahjong rooms. Positioned as a premier hotel in the north, the property exudes a lifestyle ambience with its outdoor bath, spacious rooms where the entry level category (Superior Room) measures 43sqm and the premier category (Presidential Suite) is 366sqm.

