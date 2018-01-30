‘Midz’ summer dream

I grew up during the Marcos martial law years. At the time, the government had full control of what could and should be seen on television. There was very strict censorship and we could only watch programs that show “the good and the beautiful.”

One of the shows that I actually liked was “Aawitan Kita.” It was hosted by Armida Siguion-Reyna, Tita Midz for short, the half-sister of Juan Ponce Enrile. Never mind the connections with the people in power then, but Tita Midz’s weekly show featured beautiful Filipino kundiman (love songs) sung in breath-taking Philippine locales. This was pre-MTV days, and the show took its audience to some of the most exotic locations in the country. I particularly liked it when I see Tita Midz and friends sing Philippine love songs on the beach wearing their beautiful Filipino dresses. I wanted to know where those beaches were so that I could go there and sing kundiman as well.

It took many years before I learned where Tita Midz set many of her “Aawitan Kita” shows. In one of her interviews, she mentioned that they were mostly shot in Pagudpud, in Ilocos Norte. I searched for the place on the map. I dreamed of one day going there, I told myself.

I finally saw Pagudpud in the mid-1990s. It was still as pristine as I remembered from the scenes I had seen on television. There were only two resorts then, and we were allowed by one of the resort owners to camp on the beach for a few days. We explored its empty beaches, its many rock formations and swam in its cool blue waters. For me, it was a more than an adventure but a fulfillment of a childhood dream to see the place.

I have since returned to Pagudpud many times. Whenever I get the urge to drive, Pagudpud is one of my favorite destinations. This once obscure town in the north is now a favorite destination of many Filipino families going on a long drive.

How to get there

Pagudpud is about 560 kilometer from Manila. There are many ways to get there. You can fly, ride or drive.

The quickest way of course is to fly. Flying time from Manila to Laoag (Ilocos Norte’s capital city) airport is about one hour. From the airport, one can take a van or a bus that goes directly to Pagudpud, which is about another 80 kilometers north. Another option is take a bus to Pagudpud. Florida Bus has a direct trip to Pagudpud that departs Manila daily at 9:30 p.m.

But why fly or ride if you can drive? Having your car photographed in Patapat Viaduct is the ultimate travel goal of many car owners. And getting there is already an adventure.

So from Manila, drive north via the expressways (NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX), and then exit from Pozzorubio in Pangasinan. From there, it is a long drive along the national road of Ilocandia, with many tempting stopovers. There’s grape picking in La Union, heritage tour in Vigan (capital city of Ilocos Sur), trying out the empanada of Batac (Ilocos Norte), climbing Cape Bojeador Lighthouse and seeing the beautiful windmills of Bangui (also in Ilocos Norte). Driving not only allows for exploring attractions along the way but also discovering the secrets of Pagudpud.

Pagudpud is hard to miss. It’s on the northern part of Luzon island, with a big “Welcome to Pagudpud” arch.

What to see, what to do

Saud is the most popular beach in Pagudpud. It is here where the original resorts are located. It is a short drive from the town center. Most of the “Aawitan Kita” videos featuring coconut tree-lined, white-sand beaches were shot here. This was also the location for the Tita Midz-produced movie, Ligaya Ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin.

When Saud started to get crowded, the locals told me to go to the more secluded Blue Lagoon at Maira-Ira Point. It did not disappoint when I got there. A 20-minute drive crossing the mountains of Pagudpud, one gets to see the bluest of the blue waters in Northern Luzon. The cove is also blessed with two beautiful islands called Dos Hermanos, a rock formation called Timmantang and an un-usual cave called BantayAbot. Maira-ira is more laidback, and there are still several spots there where one can just park and camp.

For those looking for a place to freshen up after a dip in seawater, there’s Kaibigan Falls in Barangay Balaoi. This 80-foot waterfall surrounded by lush jungle can easily be reached via a leisure trek from the barangay (village) jump-off point. Those who do not wish to trek can try the cool waters of Agua-Grande River. This is the mighty river at the entrance of Pagudpud. Just park right beside the arch, and have a picnic by the river.

Finally, there’s the Patapat Viaduct that hugs the rocky coast of the northern tip of Luzon. This 1.3-kilometer long, 31-meter bridge connects the Ilocos Region with the Cagayan Region. It was one of the landmark projects during the Marcos martial law years that opened the door for travels to this most breath-taking part of Luzon island.

Where to stay, what to eat

There are plenty of places to stay in Pagudpud. In Saud, the old favorites like Saud Beach Resort and Vista del Mar continue to provide family-type accommodations at reasonable rates. Homestays and backpackers’ inns are also available at Saud. They include Arinaya, Lucky Sea, John Ronald, Juanita Uddon, Keahana and many more.

In Blue Lagoon, the most popular is Hannah’s Beach Resort. It has complete resort facilities including jet skis, banana boats and even a zip line. For those looking for quieter place to stay, there’s Kapuluan and Pansian resorts.

For dining, most of the resorts have their own restaurants. But freshly caught fish are often sold at the town’s market. I once had them grilled, by the beach, while I sang kundiman. A dream fulfilled.