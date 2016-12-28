‘Mighty Mite’s’ son to hold free tennis clinics

Mel Ampon, son of Filipino tennis legend Felicismo “Totoy” Ampon, will conduct a series of clinics for junior players at various clubs in Metro Manila to honor the memory of his father and at the same time inspire the youth and help in the development of the sport.

“I’m putting up this series of clinics to honor the memory of my father,” said Ampon, the 1974 All Student singles champion and a former Davis Cupper who is currently the head pro of Northwestern University in the US. “I also want to show the young players that through hard work, right attitude and determination, they can achieve their goals.”

Dubbed the PPS-PEPP Mel Ampon Free Tennis Clinic, the four-stop circuit will kick off at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 29) and Friday. The posh Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa will host the next stop on Jan. 2, 2017 before the Manila Polo Club in Forbes Park and the Valle Verde Country Club in Pasig stage the last two on Jan. 3 and 4, respectively.

The event is presented by Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala, organizers of the biggest age-grouper and Open tournaments in the country, and backed by Ann Rhomberg, Babolat, Technifibre, Slazenger, Asia Traders Corp. and Philta and the host clubs.

National coaches and former Davis Cuppers have also confirmed their participation to support the project, which is open to all junior players in intermediate, advance and elite levels.

Ampon, now 60, has 30 years of competitive tennis with experience as a teaching professional. He has also offered to help in the development of the sport here.

“I want to show that I can be of help – be it in the beginner, social or competitive levels,” said Ampon, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame by San Beda College last year.

“If I would be allowed to continue the Bedan spirit and tradition, I’m sure I can provide inputs and help in the various projects for the next generation of tennis players,” said Ampon. “Hopefully, I can give something back to society, especially to the youth so I need all the help that I could get to ensure the success of this project.”

At 4-11, the elder Ampon, also known as “The Mighty Mite,” has racked up 30 international titles in the 1950s, including the Gentlemen’s Plate in Wimbledon in 1953. He also reached the French Open quarterfinals twice in 1952 and 1953 and made it to the Last 16 in the 1952 US Open. For details contact 09154046464.