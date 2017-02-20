Mighty Sports absorbs third straight loss

Mighty Sports surrendered another heartbreaker, this time to Lebanese squad Sagesse, 92-95, to remain winless in three games in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament early Monday morning.

Rain or Shine center Beau Belga had the chance to send the game in overtime but his three-pointer failed to hit the target as the Philippine squad fell to 0-3 in the standings.

In Mighty Sports’ 82-84 loss to the Egyptian national team, Kiefer Ravena had the chance to steal the game but his three-point attempt rimmed out.

Against Sagesse, the Philippine entry led by as much as seven points, 78-71, after Belga’s Elasto Painters teammate Chris Tiu hit a triple with 10 minutes left in the game.

But the Lebanese club fought back behind American import Terell Stoglin, who scored 16 points in the final period, to steal the game.

Mighty Sports takes a break on Tuesday before returning to action on Wednesday against Lebanon’s Homentmen. They will also play against Al Riyadi on Thursday and Ball Above All on Friday to end their elimination round campaign.