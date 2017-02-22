Mighty Sports crashes out of Dubai tourney

Mighty Sports bombed out of playoff contention in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament after falling to Homenetmen, 93-100, at the Al Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

The lone Philippine entry in the international competition failed to clinch a victory in four games and denied of a possible spot in the playoffs.

Veteran ballers Gary David and Willie Miller with former Ginebra import Justin Brownlee tried as they tried to mount a comeback for Mighty Sports but fell short to remain winless after four games.

David was fouled by Lebanese forward Fadi Al Khatib from three-point range to push Mighty Sports within five, 91-96.

Mighty Sports got another chance to move closer but David was called for a travelling violation in their final possession.

David and Miller finished with 19 and 17, respectively, to lead the locals while Brownlee had a team-high 20 markers, six rebounds and three assists for Mighty Sports.

The Homenetmen skipper Al Khatib had 15 points five rebounds and four assists while American court general Mike Taylor registered a game-high 29 points.

Mighty Sports has two games left in the tournament. They will take on Al-Riyadi of Lebanon at 1 a.m. on Thursday and Ball Above All on Friday, hoping to get a win and finish the tournament with pride.