Mighty Sports falls to Egypt in Dubai tilt

Mighty Sports fell to Egypt, 82-84, as Kiefer Ravena’s potential game-winner failed to hit the target in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Al Alhi Club in the United Arab Emirates.

The former University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Player out of Ateneo de Manila University was unable to convert the shot that would have capped the Filipino squad’s rally.

Down by 18 points entering the final quarter, Mighty Sports fought back behind ex-Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, who exploded 16 points in the final period, to stay within striking distance.

And staring 82-84 deficit with six seconds left in the game, Ravena’s attempt from beyond rimmed out as the final buzzer sounded.

Brownlee led all scorers with 27 points while

Ravena finished with 10 points and 10 assists for PH 5, which dropped to 0-2. Jeron Teng and former National Basketball Association (NBA) standout Hasheem Thabeet also contributed 10 apiece.

Egypt relied on the hot hands of Moatapellah Okasha to erect a 45-33 advantage at the end of the first half. They extended their lead to 60-42 at the end of third.

Brownlee sizzled in the fourth and pushed Mighty Sports within two but Ravena failed to convert golden basket.

It was Mighty Sports’ second straight loss as the squad also lost its opening game to Morrocan team Sale, 75-83. They face Sagesse of Lebanon on Monday.