Mighty Sports still winless in Dubai

Mighty Sports absorbed its fifth consecutive loss after bowing to Al Riyadi, 95-100, in overtime in the Dubai International Basketball Tournament, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The Philippine club failed to sustain its hot start in extra period after Chris Tiu and Willie Miller hit back-to-back three-pointers for a 91-87 lead with less than three minutes left in the game.

But the five-time champion Lebanese squad staged a rally and reclaimed the lead after Serbian forward Branko Cvetkovic waxed hot and gave his team a 97-93 lead.

Mighty Sports never had an answer in that surge to fall to 0-5 in the team standings.

The PH team played without ace guard Kiefer Ravena, who injured his hand in their 93-100 loss to Homenetmen.

Ex-Ginebra reinforcement Justin Brownlee once again led Mighty Sports with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Former National Basketball Association center Hasheem Thabeet had his best game in the tournament with 16 points and 12 boards.

American Dominic Mc­Guirre chipped 14 point and six rebounds while Tiu contributed 11.

Cvetkovic spearheaded Al Riyadi’s offense with 23 points while Abdul Aminu chipped in 22 markers and 10 rebounds.

Mighty Sports tries to salvage some pride as it battles Ball Above All in their final game in the tournament on Friday.