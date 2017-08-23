Migo Adecer and his maiden release

“Starstruck VI” Ultimate Male Survivor Migo Adecer just released his first single titled, “I Long to Ask You,” and has already maintained a spot in iTunes Philippines Top Songs chart for almost a week now.

A GMA Artist Center talent, the 17-year-old singer feels proud that his debut song has received overwhelming support and that he is finally on his way to pursuing his first love.

“I’m very happy that the song has received a lot of love, especially since I’m a newcomer in the music scene. I’ve always been vocal about my passion in music and now that I’m finally doing it, I’m really happy,” Adecer shared in an interview with The Manila Times.

The words to the song were written by the artist himself, with the music produced by award-winning producer Alwyn Cruz. A music video has also been completed, directed by Miggy Tanchangco, which will premiere before the end of August.

Adecer is an interesting young fellow, having been raised in Australia with his parents’ Ilonggo background. He is both straightforward and “malambing,” which he is also apparent in his music. I Long to Ask You, with its strong EDM vibe, speaks from the heart.

“I can even come up with Christian music as a rock song,” chuckled the six-foot-tall teenager, who is currently being managed by veteran singer Kuh Ledesma.

“Later on in my music career, I want to show my versatility as an artist and shift genres much as I can, say from EDM to alternative rock, to pop. I’m lucky that my manager, despite so much that she can teach me, allows me to be myself as an artist. She may have sing a song I’m recording 15 times over but she wants my brand of music to come out.”