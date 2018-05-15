Mike Arroyo gets court nod for trip abroad

THE Sandiganbayan’s Seventh Division has granted former first gentleman Jose Miguel “Mike” Arroyo permission to travel to Europe from May 23 to June 10.

Arroyo filed a motion seeking the court’s permission to travel to Madrid and San Sebastian, Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; and Prague, Czech Republic from May 23 to June 10.

“Over the objection of the prosecution, the instant motion is hereby granted, subject to the usual terms and conditions imposed by the Court…,” the court said in a ruling dated May 4 but released on May 16.

The court is enforcing a hold departure order in connection with a graft case filed in 2012 against former Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Jesus Verzosa and other individuals, including Arroyo. A hold departure order bars respondents from leaving the country without the court’s permission.

The case is in connection with the PNP’s procurement of two supposedly second-hand helicopters that were allegedly passed off and paid for as brand new. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO