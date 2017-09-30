Mikkelsen signs deal with Hyundai

Andreas Mikkelsen is now part of the Hyundai Motorsport’s that will increase his chances of getting back to the top level in 2018 and 2019 in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The Norwegian will compete in all rounds of the 2018 championship in a Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, co-driven by Anders Jæger.

The pair will join Hyundai’s existing WRC crews of Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, Dani Sordo and Marc Martí, and Hayden Paddon and Seb Marshall, who are all under contract for 2018.

After losing his full-time drive last season following Volkswagen’s withdrawal from the series, Mikkelsen said he was delighted that Hyundai had offered him the chance to return. He competed in WRC-2 with Skoda and won two races, and shifted to Citroen until Hyundai decided to sign him up.

”Even before my first rally with the team, I feel that I have settled in quickly, and it is clear to me that I am joining a world-class team with realistic chances of fighting for both Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ championships,” he said.

“I look forward to helping to achieve these goals from Rallye Monte-Carlo next year, and making my own presence felt in the drivers’ title fight,” he added.

Mikkelsen will join Hyundai’s WRC squad for the last three rounds this season, starting with the upcoming RallyRACC Catalunya-Rally de España on October 5-8.

Team Principal Michel Nandan is confident that Mikkelsen will make a strong contribution to the squad.

“Andreas is one of those rally drivers who fits in quickly and just gets straight down to business,” he said. ”From the few times he has already been to visit the factory in Alzenau, his determination and professionalism have shone through.”

”We are pleased to have him on board in a full-time capacity for two complete seasons. He has already had the chance to experience the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in testing, and has delivered us positive and useful feedback. He has also driven our i20 R5, which has further allowed him to integrate into all areas of our team,” he added.

