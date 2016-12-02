Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher welcome second child

LOS ANGELES: Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced the birth of their second child together, a spokeswoman for Kunis confirmed.

The couple has yet to name the baby boy born on Wednesday, the website E! News reported.

The actors and producers have a two-year-old daughter, Wyatt. They became engaged in February 2014 after a two-year relationship and married in July 2015.

Kutcher, 38, and Kunis, 33, met as co-stars on the set of “That ’70s show,” a television series aired in the United States between 1998 and 2006 in which their characters were also in a relationship.

Kutcher, who also starred in the television series “Two and a Half Men,” among his other roles, shot to international fame when he began dating actress Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2013.

Kunis previously had a long-term relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin. AFP

