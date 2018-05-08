MILF barred from Barangay, SK polls

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said its military arm, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF), will not actively participate in the May 14 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections but will help ensure peaceful and orderly polls.

Von Al Haq, spokesman for BIAF based in Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat, said the MILF as an organization is prohibiting its armed members from getting involved in the country’s electoral process.

“It is the standing policy of the MILF. We are not allowed direct or indirect participation on the electoral process,” he said.

Indirect participation includes acting as security escorts of candidates, lending firearms and other weapons and other acts that would provide support to any candidate or political parties.

Al Haq added that the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH) of both the MILF and government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 4 to maintain peace on the ground during the election period.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed that the police and military could enter MILF territories during the election period provided proper coordination is observed.

“We know that they will enter, pass by, or bring ballots. And that was agreed upon by both parties. We do not see it as a problem,” Al Haq said.

However, he emphasized that during the elections it would be the Philippine National Police (PNP) and military that would play the major roles and the BIAF will play minor roles and “only when necessary.”

The guidelines of the barangay (village) election agreement between the government and MILF include mechanisms on the mobility of people and forces.

“The main routes, water and land usually used by the MILF troops during movements and activities shall be left

open. Provided, however, that MILF movements are properly coordinated earlier with the GPH-CCCH and the existing ceasefire mechanisms,” part of the MoU said.

The MoU also said that MILF shall refrain from consolidating its forces for any purpose including peace gatherings from the time the election paraphernalia are deployed until the election is completed except at Camp Darapanan, Camp Bushra in Lanao del Sur and in urban centers, when necessary in coordination with the GPH-CCCH.

Armed MILF elements should not go near polling centers and precincts, avoid display of firearms and uniforms along routes leading to the areas where electoral activities are ongoing, it added.

Al Haq warned that BIAF members violating this memorandum will be sanctioned according to the MILF policies as determined by the disciplinary board.