MILF chief warns of ‘another Marawi’

THE chief of the country’s main Muslim rebel group warned Tuesday that jihadists loyal to the Islamic State group, flush with looted guns and cash, could seize another Filipino city after the five-month siege of Marawi City last year.

Murad Ebrahim has billed his Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which has made peace with the government, as a rival to IS for the hearts and minds of angry young Muslims in the impoverished south of the mainly Catholic nation.

Murad said the MILF was battling pro-IS groups for influence in schools as the jihadists worked to infiltrate madrasas (Islamic religious schools) and secular universities.

At the same time IS gunmen were making their way into the southern Philippines from Malaysia and Indonesia, he added, but gave no estimates.

A five-month battle flattened the city center of Marawi on the southern island of Mindanao, the Philippines’ main Islamic center, and claimed more than 1,100 lives.

Murad told reporters conditions on the ground were still ripe for another Marawi-style siege.

“This ISIS group continues to penetrate us because they are being displaced in the Middle East and they want to have another place,” Murad said, using an another name for IS.

“The chances of having another Marawi cannot be overruled.”

The Marawi attackers found and looted stockpiles of munitions, cash and jewelry from homes – some owned by MILF members – before the city was retaken by US-backed Filipino troops in October, he said.

“When they (MILF members) fled from Marawi they [could]not bring their vaults. That is where the ISIS was also able to get so much money and now they’re using it for recruitment,” he added.

“It’s very sad. In our country some people say buying weapons and ammunition is just like buying fish in the market.”

The combination of weak central government authority, the presence of rebel groups and long-running blood feuds means Mindanao is awash with weapons, he added.

Manila signed a peace deal with the 10,000-member MILF in 2014 after decades of Muslim rebellion in Mindanao for independence or self-rule that had claimed more than 100,000 lives.

Murad urged President Rodrigo Duterte’s government to speed up the passage of a Muslim self-rule law, the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL), to flesh out the peace accord, warning pro-IS militants were recruiting for a new attack.

“If the [self-rule law] will not be passed now I think it will develop a situation where these extremist groups can recruit more adherents, because it will prove their theory that there is no hope in the peace process,” he said.

“Since they have the capability also to supply money and then they also have the ability to make explosives, bombs, they can just use these young recruits to work out their plan.”

Transition panel firm

Also on Tuesday, the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) stood firm on the inclusion of a provision in the draft BBL that allows contiguous areas to join the proposed Bangsamoro Region through a plebiscite.

MILF Vice Chairman Ghazali Jaafar and BTC members Jose Lorena and Datu Omar Yasser Sema made the statement after Representatives Ruwel Gonzaga of Compostela Valley and Ferdinand Hernandez of South Cotabato raised alarm over the provision.

It provides that contiguous areas where there is a resolution of the local government unit, or a petition of at least 10 percent of the registered voters, asking for inclusion in the Bangsamoro Region at least two months prior to the ratification of the BBL, will be included in the region, as long as the majority of the votes cast in each of these local government units are in favor of inclusion.

The proposed BBL, a product of the peace agreement between the government and the MILF, abolishes the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and replaces it with the Bangsamoro Region.

Gonzaga and Hernandez claimed the provision could mean annexing territories in the Visayas and Luzon.

“With due respect to the honorable lawmakers, that (annexing of places in Visayas and Luzon to the Bangsamoro region) is not logical. How can that be possible when these residents are so far away from us? Why would they like to join us?” Jaafar told lawmakers.

“That (expanding Bangsamoro region to the Visayas and Luzon) is not the meaning of the provision provided in the Bangsamoro law,” Jaafar added.

Lorena stressed that the proposed BBL was clear that those wishing to join the Bangsamoro region would be given the opportunity to do so provided that they were geographically contiguous to the Bangsamoro Region.

“The condition provided is clear: that the area is contiguous with the Bangsamoro region. If these places are in Luzon [or the Visayas], then those are not contiguous areas,” Lorena, a lawyer, added.

‘Dangerous precedent’

Hernandez, however, said the opt-in provision would set a dangerous precedent that could hamper the passage of the BBL and go against the Duterte administration’s plan to change the Constitution to pave the way for a transition to a federal system of government.

“This [opt-in] is a contentious provision. We want you to succeed, but you should show us first how you will survive; how you will flourish as a territory. This [provision on the]percentage [of people who can initiate a plebiscite]…you are just adding fuel to the fire. I am willing to support this measure, but this provision will be bothering me,” Hernandez said.

“If you are going to hold a plebiscite every now and then, in this case every five years [based on the proposed BBL], then we will be watching our back every five years,” Hernandez, whose district is contiguous to the ARMM, added.

He pointed out that under the proposed BBL, only 300 people were needed in his district’s 3,000-strong Poblacion to initiate a plebiscite.

“If you will be able to influence around 300 people [to initiate a plebiscite], then we won’t have peace of mind. We want to give our 100-percent support, so we want to see you initiate progress in your area first before adding new areas. Otherwise, our support could be half-hearted,” Hernandez added.

BTC member Sema countered that the proposed plebiscite every five years was a mere clarification since the previous BBL draft during the Aquino administration did not explicitly state when the plebiscite for the opt-in provision would be conducted.

“This proposal [of every five years]is just to clarify because the previous proposal had no fixed period, so the plebiscite can be held ad infinitum. But by putting this provision, we are asking the House and the Senate to invoke plenary powers to fix the period because this has been a recurring issue in establishing the Bangsamoro Region’s territory,” Sema said.

That the proposed BBL contained a section stating that the defense of the Bangsamoro Region will be the responsibility of the national government shows that the BBL is recognizing the superior authority of the national government, he said.

“We have pushed for self-determination, yes, but in this proposal, we have asked the national government to even establish a military command. We are asking the President to exercise his powers as Commander in Chief, so we find these issues [expansionism]amusing,” Sema said.

with AFP