MILF executes 3 men by musketry

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels who are negotiating a final peace deal with Manila executed three men found guilty of murder in Lanao del Sur, one of five provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

A video clip of the execution was recorded by a rebel on his cell phone and eventually posted on Facebook. It showed the trio, identified only by their first names or aliases – Patrol, Sabar and Udi – blindfolded and separately tied to bamboo poles, while rebels aimed their automatic rifles and shot them.

A senior rebel leader, Abdullah Macapaar, also known by his nom de guerre Commander Bravo, gave the final order of execution as he watched from behind the line of the musketeers, all clad in black coveralls and bonnets.

They chanted “Allahu Akbar” many times as they untied the three men after shooting them. All of the men were still breathing as they were laid to the ground, but eventually expired from bullet wounds in the chest. Dozens of rebels witnessed the execution.

The 10-minute clip was posted by a person named Abu Haneef Tabarusaw. It was unknown when the execution took place and where, but comments left by those who watched the video claimed the firing squad occurred in the town of Balindong after the trio had been found guilty by a rebel court and sentenced to die by musketry.

The death sentence was handed down to prevent a clan war between the families of the men and their victims. Clan war is not uncommon in the Muslim region.

One comment read: “Ang kasalanan po ng mga namatay ay nakapatay po ng tao. Dahil hindi sila napatawad ng pamilya ng pinatay nila ay kamatayan rin po ang kabayaran. Ang isa po dun (ay) para maiwasan lumala pa ang rido [The offense of those executed was murder. Because they were not forgiven by the families of those they killed, death is also the price. One of them was executed to prevent a clan war from escalating].”

It was not the first time the MILF executed criminals found guilty by their Shariah or Islamic court. The rebel group publicly hanged three men in the restive region in the past.

There was no immediate statement from authorities. The clip has gone viral after it was shared on Facebook on January 3.

The MILF, which is fighting for a Muslim homeland in the troubled South, signed an interim peace deal with the previous Aquino government in 2014.