MILF fighters to undergo basic literacy training

SOME members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) will undergo basic literacy training, through the Alternative Learning System (ALS), a high-ranking official of the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday.

G.H. Ambat, DepEd assistant secretary for public affairs service and the Alternative Learning System, noted that 45 decommissioned MILF combatants will be given educational assistance as part of socio-economic programs under the Normalization Annex of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) — a peace agreement signed by the government and the MILF after more than 17 years of negotiations.

“It is part of the normalization process . . . there are 45 decommissioned MILF combatants. The government, through the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, has assistance package for all of them.

They can avail of livelihood, education, and have cash assistance as part of the normalization,” Ambat told this reporter in an earlier interview.

“Twenty-six of them have been taught how to read and write for two weeks, and it’s nice to see them they already know how to read and write when I came back to Cotabato City in ARMM [Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao],” she said.

The Education department, according to Ambat, will also provide education assistance to family members of MILF fighters who want to undergo ALS training in the next round of decommissioning.

“We would be working with DepEd-ARRM and, of course, the [school]division of Cotabato City, to deliver education in that area because, as we know, the President who is also from Mindanao really understands the need of education there,” she said.

“Let’s give them a fighting chance, teach them how to read and write and give them additional skills,” the DepEd official added.

The alternative learning program is a parallel learning system that provides school dropouts with access to complete basic education in a mode that fits their distinct situations and needs.

Under the program, students will be given brought to the regular school system or else they will take equivalency test and then they will be declared as elementary or high school graduates.

The other part of the training is that they will be given skills training, and then will get jobs after graduation.

The DepEd said it will give more allowances to ALS volunteer teachers starting next year to ensure that more out-of-school youth, particularly in far-flung areas, will be covered.

Its data shows that around 517,000 ALS learners completed the program in 2015, increasing to 691,000 the succeeding year.

For this year, the DepEd has allotted P637 million for the expansion of the ALS program.