MILF groups clash over control of banana farm

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Two groups belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) clashed early on Friday for control of banana farm causing panic among villagers at disputed areas in at least two municipalities here.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman for the Army-led anti-crime Task Force Central, said information reaching them showed that the two groups – one led by Kabag Alilayah and the other by Jacob Sangki – are competing for strategic spots in the Delinanas Cavendish banana farm at the adjoining Datu Abdullah Sangki and Ampatuan municipalities.

Alilayah and Sangki both belong to the MILF’s 106th Base Command.

Besana said the group of Sangki is reportedly being supported by Mama Simpal of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in its clash against Alilayah and his followers.

He added that while there was no reported casualty in the initial gunfights between the two groups that started early on Friday, the exchanges of gunfire caused panic among villagers in the affected municipalities.

The hostilities erupted a day after Mayor Miriam Mangudadatu of Abdullah Sangki ordered the temporary closure of Delinanas banana farm over security issues and non-compliance by its management with the local government regulations, including non-payment of rentals of lands leased from Moro owners.