MILF leader backs Go

A leader of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said he will support Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go if he decides to join the senatorial race in the midterm elections next year.

In a statement, MILF Vice Chairman Ghazali Jaafar described Go as “a man of integrity and competence,” being one of the most trusted men of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“He (Go) demonstrated exemplary leadership which is instrumental to the good and harmonious relationship of the Filipino and Bangsamoro in Davao,” said Jaafar, who is also the chairman of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

“He deeply understands the problem of the Bangsamoro people and the importance of addressing them to ensure just and dignified peace in Mindanao. He is profoundly aware of what is needed for the attainment of the socio-economic prosperity of the country,” he added.

As Duterte’s top aide, Go serves as a facilitator of the BTC’s communications for the Office of the President and other departments and agencies of government.

Jaafar said “all concerns, including some sensitive issues confronted by the BTC were clarified and addressed through the able facilitation of Secretary Bong Go.”

“Through his help, we were able to expedite the legislative process of the BBL in both houses of Congress. With the significant contributions of Secretary Bong Go, the BTC leadership believes that he deserves to be endorsed and supported in the coming 2019 senatorial race,” he added.

“With his new aspiration in public service, we strongly believe that he can contribute more in our shared goal to ensure the success of the future Bansamoro government and ultimately, achieve lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao,” he said.

Duterte, in his impromptu speeches, has frequently mentioned Go’s possible senatorial bid next year.

Go was being considered by Duterte’s ruling party, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino- Speaking before the Filipino community in Hong Kong last week, Duterte called Go his “favorite senator.”

“Without campaigning, he is becoming a senator. Bong Go, he is being called a senator. He has a lot of fans who don’t know him. And if those who are from Hong Kong will vote for him, then that would be a certainty. He is Chinese, just like my grandfather,” Duterte SAID.

Some supporters of Go have urged him to run but the presidential aide has not made a decision.