‘MILF leader’ threatens to kill fruit firm official

AN official of a pineapple company in Polomolok, South Cotabato has sought the assistance of the police after receiving death threats allegedly from a commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Edgar Trazo, Dole Philippines director, told The Manila Times that he received se­veral text messages from an unknown person who threatened to kill him, saying his family will be the first to die.

He believed that the threat was related to his job as director of the firm because he had reshuffled several personnel and supervisors.

The first text message sent to Traza said, “Your death has been paid to Kumander Bucay,” in Filipino.

Another text message mentioned his alleged bias in enforcing discipline and promotions in the company and warned to kill his family first.

All messages were turned over to the police for evaluation.

Kumander Bucay is Alberto Manero, a known leader of the Ilaga (rat) group that furiously fought against the Muslims known as Blackshirts during the Marcos regime.

But Trazo said Manero has denied that he has been paid to kill a director of Dole Philippines, adding that Kumander Bucay’s name was being mentioned only to scare him.

The Dole Philippines official added that another text message mentioned the name “Bong Saisal.”

A man in Polomolok identified as Bong Faisal is also an MILF leader.

Faisal, who is known as Nadsid Akmad, is a commander of an MILF faction based in Polomolok.

The family of Trazo said they have talked to Faisal and were assured that he is not the person being mentioned in the text messages.

While he refused to be interviewed, Faisal denied any participation in the reported death threat against Trazo.

The management of Dole Philippines has expressed alarm over the death threat and urged authorities to conduct deeper investigation to ensure the safety and security of their official.